State Street Corp Purchases 371,647 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.72% of Marathon Petroleum worth $3,570,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

