Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on September 29th

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth $846,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Camping World by 30.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 76,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Camping World by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

