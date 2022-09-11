ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.97 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

