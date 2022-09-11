United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,962 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,252,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,083 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

