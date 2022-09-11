Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.78.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $607.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

