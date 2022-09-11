Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 739 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 731,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

