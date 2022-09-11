Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $6,275,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $189.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

