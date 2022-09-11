Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average of $275.54.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

