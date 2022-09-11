Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $3,489,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $26,540,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $278.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

