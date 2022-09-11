Rublix (RBLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $217.00

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Rublix has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $643,415.13 and $217.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775935 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019832 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Rublix
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Rublix Coin Trading
