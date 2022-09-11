uPlexa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $154.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $92,889.44 and approximately $154.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling uPlexa

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

