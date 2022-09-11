Transcodium (TNS) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (TNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $33,914.83 and $68.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

