Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $510.00

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $240,421.79 and $510.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005463 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075470 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

