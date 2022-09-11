Arqma Market Cap Achieves $119,149.46 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $119,149.46 and approximately $582.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.47 or 0.08187115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00179318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00290807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00728975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00604706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,535,786 coins and its circulating supply is 14,491,243 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

