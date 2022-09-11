DeversiFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.22 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775935 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019832 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
DeversiFi Coin Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
DeversiFi Coin Trading
