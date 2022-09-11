iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.30. 506,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,348,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.