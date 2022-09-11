Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

BATS CEFS opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

