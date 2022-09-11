Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.81. Approximately 385,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 715,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.64.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

