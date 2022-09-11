TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $619.92 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra upped their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.