S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in S&P Global by 22.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 179.2% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in S&P Global by 16.7% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

