Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.50. 438,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,063,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGLT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.