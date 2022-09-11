VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Up 1.2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. 168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

