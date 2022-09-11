Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $186.28 and last traded at $185.93. 104,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 100,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.94.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.41.
