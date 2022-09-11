Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.37 and last traded at $58.39. Approximately 1,396,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,218,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.