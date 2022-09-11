Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.10 and a 200-day moving average of $411.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

