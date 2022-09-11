Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

