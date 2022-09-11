Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.