Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $348.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.96 and its 200 day moving average is $279.19. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

About Deckers Outdoor



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

