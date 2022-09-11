Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

