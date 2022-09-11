Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 23,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 136,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,117 shares of company stock worth $10,295,554. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $188.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

