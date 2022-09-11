Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

