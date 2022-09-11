Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 467.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $76,003,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.