Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,649,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Tata Motors Profile

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $28.14 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

