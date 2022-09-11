Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,592,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

CVR Partners stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.74%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

