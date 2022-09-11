Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

