Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.