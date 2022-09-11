AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.