FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.65. 11,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,277,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth about $381,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter.

