Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 1.2%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.27. 8,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

