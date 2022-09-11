First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.90. 25,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 65,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.

