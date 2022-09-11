Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.58. 3,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

