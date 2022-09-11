First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 2,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.