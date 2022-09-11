First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.16. 26,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 39,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.
