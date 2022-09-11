First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Trading Up 1.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 25,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 94,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.