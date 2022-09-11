iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $49.15. 182,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 425,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.
