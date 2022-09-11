Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $76.41. Approximately 11,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 46,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84.

