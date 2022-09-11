First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Shares Up 2.5%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.82 and last traded at $47.73. 18,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 47,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

