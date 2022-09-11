iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.72. Approximately 837,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,393,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.19.
iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.