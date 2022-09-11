iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $64.85. Approximately 171,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 93,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.