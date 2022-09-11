Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 5,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.
Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.
